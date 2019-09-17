SAN DIEGO — Pollution on San Diego’s coast line is quickly becoming a real problem, but a group of San Diegans are doing all they can to clean that problem up.

Join News 8’s Eric Kahnert along with volunteers and participate in the 35th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day on September 21. There will be over 100 sites across the county where volunteers can help pick up trash and beautify the area. During the event in 2018, over 6,800 volunteers managed to remove over 138,000 pounds of trash in San Diego County in just over three hours!

Attendees are urged to bring their own reusable water bottles, gloves and buckets. You can RSVP to be a part of the event here.

To see a map of cleanup sites in the county click here.

