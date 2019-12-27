SAN DIEGO — Can improving your hair and nail strength, preventing bone loss and increasing muscle mass really be as simple as adding a supplement to your routine? Many experts say, yes! Collagen can do all these things and more. Lifestyle expert, Ashley Jacobs, stopped by to give some different ways to get collagen into your system.

Product List:

Bubs Naturals

Bubs is a local company - this the purest way to get collagen; odorless, tasteless, add a scoop to your coffee. There is an amazing "give back" angle too. Bubs was founded in honor of Glen Doherty - who was one of 4 Americans killed in a terror attack in Benghazi in 2012. Proceeds from each Bubs sale go to the Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation to fund scholarships for military and their family members in Glen's honor.

OBVI Collagen Protein

The only flavored, collagen Protein powder on the market! With flavors that will remind you of your favorite childhood cereals, you can mix up smoothies and even bake with this collagen protein! The benefits of adding this to your diet are proven to increase hair growth, strengthen nails and improve skin! The joint health benefits are incredible too

Pure Bloom Beauty Bites

This is the ONLY Collagen+CBD item on the market. Each bite is packed with bioactive ingredients to help hydrate skin and build collagen for a healthy glow while restoring inner balance. Each fruit-flavored bite contains 25 mg of THC-free CBD* and 2000 mg of hydrolyzed collagen peptides.

The Luma Skin Therapy Wand

This isn't a supplement, instead it stimulates your body's own collagen production. Light therapy has been clinically proven to naturally help fight the signs of aging, clear acne 90% faster and improve complexion. Wave Penetration technology is like your skin's weekly workout helping lift and firm while retaining skin moisture to drastically stimulate collagen and elastin production.

Franz 101 Volumizer

This is a serum that also stimulates your collagen production.