SAN DIEGO — Leading college admissions expert and best-selling author Pamela Donnelly, who’s the founder and CEO of GATE College System, Inc., visited Morning Extra to discuss how the recent college admissions bribery scandal is just the tip of the iceberg in exposing an inherently rigged system.

Throughout her college admissions career, Pamela has been approached by high profile celebrities and CEOs looking for a 'backdoor' to get into top universities. Having firsthand experience in Hollywood seeing the corruption that money can bring, Pamela has made it her mission to offer viable solutions to remedy corruption in higher education, mitigate the nation's $1.6 trillion student debt, increase college accessibility and affordability, and ultimately make the American Dream achievable for all students.

While Pamela comes from a unique perspective of personally knowing Lori Loughlin, having worked with Lori in 1983 on the TV series "The Edge of Night", the problems of the system go far beyond the particulars of these individual cases.

KFMB

Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on "Full House," and her husband J. Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying nearly a half-million dollars to have their two daughters illicitly admitted to USC as recruits to the university's crew team, even though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

Donnelly has become a nationally-recognized media expert with tips for parents and teens on her political analysis of the shifting landscape of what it takes to access America's colleges.

Donnelly will be in San Diego presenting at the world's leading education and workforce innovation summit, GSV, from April 8-10.