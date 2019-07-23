SAN DIEGO — Have you ever heard of the summer slide? It is a phenomenon where students can lose nearly two and a half months of curriculum from their brain over the summer breaks. Typically, the summer slide effects math more than any other subject. There are ways to combat the summer slide!

Teachers at Mathnasium have come up with fun activities that get kids active, but also using their brains. Whether it is using fractions or just simple addition and subtraction, there are games out there for all ages and grade levels.

Heather Ballesteros from Mathnasium along with some youngsters stopped by Morning Extra to show off some of the activities kids can do to combat the summer slide.