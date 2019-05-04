SAN DIEGO — Kim Coles is ready to have a JAM-PACKED weekend with San Diego!

She invites you and your friends to Kim Coles' West Coast Weekend: Book Release Celebration & Love Your Story Workshop

There will be Inspirational talk with the Authors of San Diego for the anthology "Open Your G.I.F.T.S. Volume II" then Inspirational Comedic Performance by Kim Coles. Then join her for 3 fun packed hours in a Business Intensive where I will be teaching you how to discover your SIGNATURE STORY so you can get YOUR MESSAGE out and be SEEN and HEARD!

You will learn your signature story and why your story matters, how to use your life's journey and life lessons for writing your book and/or rocking speaking engagements, how to tell your story without telling all of your business, how to connect, engage and empower your audience, clients and customers, how to captivate with comedy and have your audience laughing out loud, what you need to be a sought-after speaker, expert or professional, and how to use social media to connect and call in your customers and client.

EVENT INFO

SAT, APR 6, 2019 @ 5PM

SUN, APR 7, 2019 @ 7PM

Get your tickets here »