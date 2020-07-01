SAN DIEGO — The International Consumer Electronics Show kicks off on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Technology Journalist Marc Saltzman is on the floor to share some his favorite finds so far.

Saltzman shows off the newest version of drones, a USB that works with phones and a brand new sustainably sourced Mercedes that was created by James Cameron.

Experience the mind-blowing technology and awe-inducing innovations with us at #CES2020: For more on the show, click here.

