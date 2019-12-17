SAN MARCOS, Calif. — If you have a sweet tooth, just turn to Fernanda Capraro. The Italian baker brings her traditional recipes to life with sugar, egg whites and love . She's here to remind you to shop small this holiday season. If you shop local, use the hashtag #ShopLocalCA. Capraro is one of the many businesses that depends on an SBA loan.
You can try your cookies yourself! Try the code "KFMB19" at checkout.
