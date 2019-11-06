SAN DIEGO — Is there a better way to cool off in triple digit temperatures that with a cold glass of iced tea? There are a few new places in town to check out if you are a fan of this amazing beverage.

Paru Tea Bar recently opened in Point Loma. This shop does more than create amazing tea. They also host tea education workshops and community events. Paru Tea Bar hand-blends all of their teas and source them from small organic tea farms from all over the world. In addition they also create specialty iced tea drinks including mocktails.

VitaCup creates gourmet coffee and tea blends infused with vitamins and superfoods.

The company has recently launched a new tea line that includes an infused tea bag collection. Some of the flavors include, black chai tea with MCT, cinnamon, and turmeric, our herbal Beauty rooibos tea with collagen and biotin, and our Probiotic green tea with aloe vera. Each blend has essential daily vitamins and taste amazing.

In honor of National Iced Tea Day, VitaCup created a new recipe called, “Cucumber Mint Tea Spritzer.” The recipe uses probiotic tea that has a hint of peppermint, a sugar-free cucumber sparkling soda, a splash of fresh lime juice, and crushed ice for a super refreshing summer drink.

You can find VitaCup on their website, on Amazon, and in thousands of stores, like Walmart, Sprouts, and Sams Club.