Crystal Andrus Morissette is an international best-selling author, Emotional Age and Communication expert, and women's advocate who is teaching women all over the globe to take charge of their stories, love ALL their parts and redefine themselves as whole, healthy, and empowered. She is the author of several books, including “The Emotional Edge: Discover Your Inner Age, Ignite Your Hidden Strengths and Reroute Misdirected Fear to Live Your Fullest.”

You can see Crystal Andrus Morissette live at her next upcoming event at Women’s Wisdom Luncheon.



EVENT INFO

Women’s Wisdom Luncheon

July 12, 2019

Morgan Run Club and Resort

5690 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Tickets and more info, visit www.womenswisdom.net/july-12-2019



