With your AED Sponsorship you will be directly helping our Sweetwater High Schools and Chula Vista Elementary Schools replace 172 AED’s on school campuses!

Cristians Big Heart 5K

August 25, 2019

9:00AM

Rohr Park

4548 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, California 91902

For more information, visit cristiansbigheart.org

To register, go to cristiansbigheart.ticketspice.com