SAN DIEGO — With everything going on in the world these days it is becoming increasingly difficult to understand why it is happening and what we can do to deal with it. Sensei Koshin Paley Ellison is a nationally recognized psychologist and Zen teacher who is an expert in fear-based anxiety and coping with tragedy, loss and grief.

He is in San Diego for a special guest appearance at the Dharma Bum Temple on July 30 that will touch on coping with cultural fears and grief in a world where headlines cause increasing anxiety, sadness and social isolation.