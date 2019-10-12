Just when you thought these puppies couldn't get any cuter, there's more good news. These puppies could be yours. Yes, several animals at Helen Woodward Animal Center are searching for fur-ever homes. However, it's important to remember that pets are a commitment for life, not just for the holiday season.

If you're interested in the variety of animals of all ages and cuddling abilities, click here.

If you're looking for a fun event to take the family to, the Helen Woodward Animal Center's Frosty Farm is back.

The event is this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 6461 El Apajo Rd in Rancho Sante Fe. Tickets cost $10.99 per child and $20.99 per adult. Walk ups are welcome.

There will be a variety of crafts to try, including making a toy for a homeless pet.

