Daniela quit her job to pursue her passion: baking. Now, the Chula Vista dessert expert creates sweet recipes for the holidays so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your family. Daniela's business is especially handy for people who aren't exactly professional bakers, like News 8's Stella.

If you're feeling festive, take a look at the monkey cake:

Daniela's two-day bake sale runs from Dec. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both days at Ale Healthy Cooking on 105 W 35th St Suite in National City. Purchases come with a free mimosa.

You might want to make a reservation!

