DEL MAR, Calif. — It is never to early to plan for the weekend and there is a great event happening on Saturday, August 3 at the Del Mar racetrack. The first ever Tacos and Beer Festival will feature more than 100 local and regional breweries and nearly 25 taco vendors!

Tickets to the event start at $35 and include track admission, racing program and tip sheet, five beer tasters and two tacos, a souvenir mug and an exclusive trackside viewing area for live horse racing. The event will also have exciting Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling.

Some of the participating taco shops include:

Global Tacos Grill

Gringas Catering

Big Boyz Tacos

OB Mexican & Vegan Cuisine

Epic Eatz

Chula Tacos

Hunter's Home Kitchen

Jaramillo Catering

Tacos El Rorro

Zoe's Place

Belinda's Familia

Eat Your Heart Out

Kikos Place

Taco Man SD

Fresh Preps Concepts

To purchase your tickets, click here.