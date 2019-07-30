DEL MAR, Calif. — It is never to early to plan for the weekend and there is a great event happening on Saturday, August 3 at the Del Mar racetrack. The first ever Tacos and Beer Festival will feature more than 100 local and regional breweries and nearly 25 taco vendors!
Tickets to the event start at $35 and include track admission, racing program and tip sheet, five beer tasters and two tacos, a souvenir mug and an exclusive trackside viewing area for live horse racing. The event will also have exciting Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling.
Some of the participating taco shops include:
- Global Tacos Grill
- Gringas Catering
- Big Boyz Tacos
- OB Mexican & Vegan Cuisine
- Epic Eatz
- Chula Tacos
- Hunter's Home Kitchen
- Jaramillo Catering
- Tacos El Rorro
- Zoe's Place
- Belinda's Familia
- Eat Your Heart Out
- Kikos Place
- Taco Man SD
- Fresh Preps Concepts
To purchase your tickets, click here.