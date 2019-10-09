Melissa De'Arabian is a mother of four that's been cooking ever since she was a kid. You can meet her this Friday night at “Dessert’d: A Non-Expected Culinary Experience” brought to San Diego by Ben & Jerry’s.

The event will feature dairy-free ice cream, open beer taps, and a live cooking demo by Melissa.

"Dessert'd" will be at 32 North Brewing Co. on Production Avenue from 6-8 p.m. on September 13th.

Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door. Proceeds from the event go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.