SAN DIEGO — San Diego restaurants are raising funds this week for HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs at The San Diego LGBT Community Center – and you can help just by going out to eat!

Dine Out For Life is an annual event in which participating local restaurants donate 25% or more of proceeds from that day to HIV/AIDS services. This year’s local DOFL will be held this Thursday, May 2.

More than 75 San Diego restaurants, coffee shops and bars throughout San Diego County are participating this year.

The San Diego LGBT Community Center Director of Development Ian Johnson and some participating chefs stopped by Morning Extra with more details.