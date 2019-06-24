US Air Guitar allows ordinary people to become ridiculous rock stars. Come watch Southern California's finest battle it out for a shot at the US Air Guitar National Title! Do you think you have what it takes?



EVENT INFO

San Diego Air Guitar Championships

Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

The Merrow

1271 University Ave, San Diego, California 92103



TICKETS

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/-us-air-guitar-the-merrow-tickets/9457545?pl=musicboxpres