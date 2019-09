Warwick's will host Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center, Dr. Kelli Harding, to discuss and sign her new book, The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness.

EVENT INFO

Warwick’s Presents Dr. Kelli Harding: THE RABBIT EFFECT

Monday, September 16, 2019 - 7:30pm

Warwick's

7812 Girard Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.warwicks.com/event/kelli-harding-2019