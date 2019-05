SAN DIEGO — Former zoo director and head of the San Diego Humane Humane Society, Dr. Mark Goldstein has a new book that talks about what he has learned in his 40 years of animal care. In addition to the insights, the book also has plenty of stories that readers won’t believe! From almost being killed by a mother elephant to performing a surgery on a goldfish, Dr. Goldstein has seen almost everything.

