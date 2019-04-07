SAN DIEGO — Are you looking for a healthy alternative to drink on this holiday? How about incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into delicious drinks! Each one of the following recipes can be made using designated alcohol for fun adult beverages or the booze can be swapped out for soda water making each one a perfect non-alcoholic option.

Red: Watermelon Cooler (187 calories)

6 oz Watermelon Juice

1 oz Lime Juice

2 oz Vodka

1 cup Ice

Garnish Mint Leaf



Fun Facts:

Hearty, refreshing and hydrating, excellent welcome or post meal drink with drink 1g protein and fiber!

Watermelon is an antioxidant power house loaded with vitamins A & C and it gets its pinkish/red color from lycopene, a carotenoid in most reddish fruits and veggies.

It’s strong antioxidant features prevent and repair cell damage and also associated with reducing blood pressure.

Can blend extra mint into the juice if desired.

Orange: Skinny Mimosa on the Rocks (88 Calories)

3 oz Champagne

3 oz Orange Juice

3 oz Soda Water

½ tsp Cinnamon

1 cup Ice

Garnish: Orange Wheel

Fun Facts:

Excellent morning beverage, cinnamon adds great flavor.

Thinning out with soda water cuts sugar and alcohol making it a hydrating beverage you can drink all day long.

Fresh squeeze your OJ vs from concentrate or boxed, will have about ½ the sugar and twice the flavor.

Yellow: Sweet Citrus Spritzer (151 Calories)

1 oz Honey Citrus Syrup

2 oz Citrus Vodka

6 oz Soda Water

1 cup Ice

Garnish: Lemon Wheel

Fun Fact:

The honey simple syrup is easy to make and superior to traditional simply syrup not only in flavor but because honey itself has more naturally occurring antioxidant benefits than sugar itself, combined with the added vitamins from the citrus juice and the antimicrobial and blood glucose support from the cinnamon.

Green: Cucumber Detoxifier (165 Calories)

3 oz Cucumber (6 oz cucumber juiced)

1 tsp Grated Ginger

2 oz Vodka

1 oz Honey Citrus Syrup

3 oz Soda Water

1 cup Ice

Garnish Cucumber Wheel

Fun Fact:

This cocktail is actually perfect for the morning after

Honey to restore blood sugar levels

Ginger to also sooth a queasy stomach

Cucumber juice is naturally hydrating and comes with B vitamins + electrolytes to replenish essential nutrients the body lost

High in water content, supporting rehydration.

Indigo: Beet Your Berry Heart Out (190 Calories)

1 oz Beet Juice (3 oz Beet juiced)

2 oz Orange Juice

2 oz Vodka

3 oz Soda Water

Garnish: Berry Skewer

Fun Facts: