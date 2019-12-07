SAN DIEGO — Looking for something fun to do on Sunday? Why not hop on your bike and ride to Petco Park to catch a Padre game? San Diego Bicycle Coalition is hosting a “Fun ride to the Padres game” on Sunday July 14. There will be four starting locations including Normal heights, North Park, Barrio Logan and Spanish Landing Park. From there riders will head to Mission Brewery right by Petco Park. They will then head to Petco park on their bike and catch the game against the Atlanta Braves. Parking for your bike will be provided.

The tickets to the event cost $25 and include an official throwback baseball t-shirt, ticket to the game, food specials at Mission Brewery, guided fun ride around East Village, bike valet and a swag bag! To get your tickets, click here.