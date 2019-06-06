BOOK SIGNING INFO

Saturday, June 15, 2019

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Barnes & Noble

10775 Westview Parkway, San Diego

Chef Mareya Ibrahim shares 80 recipes that support eight essential nutritional strategies to help you look and feel amazing on her new book, Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive. Order your copy here.

Remake your kitchen, your taste buds, your body, and your energy level with honest, transparent and easy-to-understand recipes. Core meal planning and preparation techniques from Ibrahim's Facebook Live show save time, money and sanity. These forking delicious recipes make healthy eating simple and quick to table.



The 8 essential strategies are:

-Reset Your Taste Buds

-Stock Your Real Kitchen

-Get Up on Greens

-Take a Vegan Fast Break

-Go Gluten-Free Super Grains

-Fill in with Good Fat

-Become Real Dense

-Live the 90/10 Rule



Chef Mareya has a fresh voice and a great palate that shines in recipes such as:

-Zucchini Noodles with Romesco Sauce

-Umami Bone Broth

-You Glow Smoothie

-Overstuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chipotle Lime Yogurt