SAN DIEGO — An event this weekend will help homeowners learn about steps they can take to meet “net zero energy goals.” The event by ECOhouse architecture will include refreshments, music and sustainable activities for all ages. Steve Ashby and Elizabeth Carmichael stopped by Morning Extra with more details and shared some tips below for using less energy.

What: ECOhouse Open House and ECO l.a.b. "Help! Getting off the Grid"

When: Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: ECOhouse architecture

2640 Financial Court, Suite D

Cost: FREE!

Click here to register or get more information.

The top 3 ways homeowners can use less energy:

1. Turn off electronics when not in use

2. Change out all bulbs to LED bulbs.

3. Weatherproof the house, where is air leaking in or out? Greatly effects costs when running heat or air conditioning.