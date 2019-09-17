SAN DIEGO — When 5-year-old Emilio Nares lost his battle with cancer Diane Nares and her husband Richard knew they wanted to help other families by making sure they could get to their treatments. This is how the Emilio Nares Foundation came to be.

Over 16 years, the foundation has logged nearly 95,000 miles taking patients and their families to and from treatments.

You can help carry out their mission in Emilio’s memory this Sunday at the 16th Annual Harvest for Hope Fundraiser. On September 22 at BRICK in Liberty Station the foundation will hold their 16th Annual Harvest for Hope Fundraiser. The event will feature fine wine and cuisine along with craft beer all to raise money for low-income, underprivileged families whose children are battling cancer.

Attendees are urged to wear yellow or gold in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

To purchase your tickets to the event, click here. Unable to attend, but still want to donate to the cause? You can do so online.