SAN DIEGO — With the devastating wildfires that have swept through our county, San Diegans are incredibly familiar with firefighters and all they go through. For one day, would you put yourselves in their shoes and go through the training they go through?

Saturday April 13 you have your chance. The free, family-friendly event will give attendees a chance to try the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) and valuable hands-on experience and insight into the testing center’s props.

Admission is free to the event, but you are required to register. You can do so here.

For more information on the event, head to the Firefighter Candidate Testing Centers website.