SAN DIEGO — Calling all fans of "Animaniacs," "Pinky and the Brain" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!" Rob Paulsen who played Pinky from "Pinky and the Brain", Yakko from "Animaniacs" and Raphael from "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" will be one of the characters in concert at Balboa Theater! One of the other characters will be Randy Rogel who has written for "Batman: The Animated Series" and "Animaniacs."

The performance will take place on Thursday, July 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. To get tickets to this massively popular show, click here.