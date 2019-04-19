SAN DIEGO — Easter is only a few days away which means one thing… candy! Every year a debate rages about what the best Easter candy is. For many, the answer is Peeps.

The sugary birds have changed quite a bit over the years. For instance, in 1955 when the candy was first created, Peeps had wings! News 8 wanted to try out some experiments with the candy, so we called in some mad scientists!

Peep slime, peep boat race, peep reactions in different liquids and even a blind peep taste test, the mad scientists performed a little bit of everything.

If you want to learn more from the mad scientists, join Mad Science at a library near you this summer as part of the Summer Reading Program.