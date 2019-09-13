SAN DIEGO — Most San Diegans are familiar with Comic-Con, but have you heard of Fangea Con? The multi-faceted fandom event features tabletop and video games, anime, steam punk, cosplay, technology, panels and model building.

The creators say the mission of the convention is to have an all-inclusive place that has all facets of the nerd, geek, and pop-culture community to come together and celebrate our combined interests in one fun and immersive event.

The event will take over the Scottish Rite Event Center in Mission Valley on September 14-15.

According to organizers, "the Fangaea concept started in late 2016 as just an idea between a few friends who are big fans of subcultures and the cons that go with them. After being bitten by a radioactive bat-spider, the idea began to turn into reality when more friends got interested in being a part of making something great and fun for fans of all different worlds. 'Let’s bring all the different worlds together,' like a super-continent of fandoms…and so Fangaea was born."

Want to attend? Purchase your tickets here.