They may not be able to legally drive yet, but these young fashion students will debut their own clothing collections this weekend.

You can catch Paint Box Art Studio's fashion show this Sunday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mission Hills Nursery at 1525 Fort Stockton Drive.

All of the proceeds go to a student scholarship fund which allows seven students to take sewing and art classes.

The family-friendly event costs $2 for kids and $5 for adults. Yes, there will be wine available for grown-ups.