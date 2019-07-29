SAN DIEGO — With summer in high gear, it’s time to let your wardrobe get to work. Swim cover-ups that go from beach to street and pool to party are the ultimate wardrobe maximizer!

Fashion and lifestyle expert, Gretchen Connelie, joined Morning Extra to show you how to select cover-ups with real street cred!



Stylish cover-ups like a tunic or maxi dress to a swim skirt or jumpsuit get the job done while lounging in the sun, but with a change of shoes and accessories can be taken straight to lunch or for a night on the town. Great for packing, too!

Here's a list of the looks featured in this Morning Extra: