CORONADO, Calif. — Breakfast Republic is serving food this Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at Feast & Fareway on Coronado at the golf course. Johan Engman and his restaurant group, Rise & Shine, will be spending their holiday serving dinner to those in need. Volunteers will serve dinner to 500 people in need, including many veterans, for this 9th-annual event.

There's even a toy drive so every kid at the event can take home a toy.

It takes about five months to plan the event.

