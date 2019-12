SAN DIEGO — Ready to celebrate the holiday you've never heard of? It's time for Festivus for the Rest of Us.

While Melvin Brewing San Diego is usually closed on Monday, it's opening on Dec. 23 for a Seinfeld- inspired occasion. Come grab a drink and bring your own food at 5 p.m. on Monday. There will be happy hour prices all night.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes short of making Emmy history

RELATED: Netflix to stream 'Seinfeld' globally starting 2021