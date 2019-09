A family-owned business, Julian Mining Co. conducts gold rush, pioneer, colonial, civil war, Native American and creation science field trips. On weekends, there are various activities such as gold panning, gem sluicing, tomahawk throwing, candle dipping and visit farm animals (goats, chickens, pigs and donkeys).

During summer and fall, Julian Mining Company and Julian Farm are offering "Miner's Day" for all ages which includes gold-panning, gem-mining, axe-throwing, fossil & artifact dig pit.

You can purchase your tickets online at www.facebook.com/events/377373069645262/

EVENT INFO

Miner's Day

Now until October 27

Julian Mining Company and Julian Farm

4444 Highway 78, Julian, California 92036