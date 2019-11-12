If you want to pour your heart out, write it in a letter.

Alex Woodward, a San Diego native, takes your personal letters and turns them into highly personal songs.

"For The Sender" is returning home to the historic La Paloma Theater in Encinitas for its annual Holiday Show on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the show will directly benefit Team RWB’s Surf Camp for Veterans.

2018: For The Sender Holiday Show returns to the Belly Up next week

Concert attendees interested in having their stories turned into songs can send their letters to forthesender@gmail.com.

You can purchase tickets here.