SAN DIEGO — For the last six years, Helen Woodward Animal Center orphan pets have celebrated the spectacular feats of superhero adopters by throwing a Pop Culture themed Dog Cosplay event. Now, for the first time ever, PAWmicon will be hosted at the future home of the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park!

Comic-Con-enthusiasts and animal-lovers are invited to partake in “Cosplay for a Cause” and attend Helen Woodward Animal Center’s biggest and best PAWmicon yet. PAWmicon is being hosted by the Comic-Con Museum and will be held on Sunday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the animals and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.