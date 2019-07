We are only a few days away from The Lion King hitting theaters again! Entertainment reporter Kelli Gillespie sat down with director Jon Favreau to talk about the technology he used to make the animals look as realistic as possible. He told Gillespie that he went on an African Safari with his family that made him want to create the new version of the movie.

She also sat down with Alfre Woodard and Chiwetel Ejiofor to talk about what it meant to play these different characters.