Celebrity Makeup Artist, Brian Bond, shares these tips to help you prepare for summer:

Summer lips with Bella Spirt - Tinted Lip Treatment and Stilazzi - lip Vinyl gloss. The lips treatment have vitamin A & E and conditioning agents for soft lips and the lip gloss is long wearing with new summer colors.

For skin, create a bronzy skin with ultimate hydration from Bella Spirt -mUltra Nourishing Intensive Body Treatment, the placement of how to contour and the proper placement of blush with MAC - Mineralized Skinfinish and Stillazi - Barbados Blush Pallete. A technique that lasts all day, photographs amazing and is still soft in person.

For hair and skin, WEN - Six Thirteen Dry Oil with SPF 20, and give tips on how far to keep the bottle when you mist the product for ultimate results.

For transitioning from the beach to a night time event or wedding, use a new line of Faux Mink lashes by Stilazzi.

