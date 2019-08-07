Celebrity Makeup Artist, Brian Bond, shares these tips to help you prepare for summer:
- Summer lips with Bella Spirt - Tinted Lip Treatment and Stilazzi - lip Vinyl gloss. The lips treatment have vitamin A & E and conditioning agents for soft lips and the lip gloss is long wearing with new summer colors.
- For skin, create a bronzy skin with ultimate hydration from Bella Spirt -mUltra Nourishing Intensive Body Treatment, the placement of how to contour and the proper placement of blush with MAC - Mineralized Skinfinish and Stillazi - Barbados Blush Pallete. A technique that lasts all day, photographs amazing and is still soft in person.
- For hair and skin, WEN - Six Thirteen Dry Oil with SPF 20, and give tips on how far to keep the bottle when you mist the product for ultimate results.
- For transitioning from the beach to a night time event or wedding, use a new line of Faux Mink lashes by Stilazzi.
Visit his website for more information at www.brianbond-mua.com.