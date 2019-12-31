Janeane Bernstein, a writer, on-air personality, voice actress, and researcher shares her book called "Get the Funk Out!  %^&* Happens, What to Do Next!" to help you:

  • Pinpoint when you belly-flop into a funk 
  • Determine the what, why, and how of your funks 
  • Know that being happy all the time is impossible, but pinpointing things that contribute to your happiness is key 
  • Make pampering yourself a priority 
  • Take the leap and try new things 
  • Express yourself when things are sh*tty 
  • Get out of your mindset and help others 
  • Nurture your relationships and kick the toxic ones to the curb
  • Know the signs when tweens, teens, and in-betweens are funky and what to do and not do 
  • Recognize how seriously funked up midlife can be 
  • See how seniors put us to shame…a lot! 
  • Not to fear our endless array of funks, but see the awakenings they bring

To learn more about Janeane Bernstein’s "Get The Funk Out”, visit janeanebernstein.com.