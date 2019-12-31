Janeane Bernstein, a writer, on-air personality, voice actress, and researcher shares her book called "Get the Funk Out! %^&* Happens, What to Do Next!" to help you:
- Pinpoint when you belly-flop into a funk
- Determine the what, why, and how of your funks
- Know that being happy all the time is impossible, but pinpointing things that contribute to your happiness is key
- Make pampering yourself a priority
- Take the leap and try new things
- Express yourself when things are sh*tty
- Get out of your mindset and help others
- Nurture your relationships and kick the toxic ones to the curb
- Know the signs when tweens, teens, and in-betweens are funky and what to do and not do
- Recognize how seriously funked up midlife can be
- See how seniors put us to shame…a lot!
- Not to fear our endless array of funks, but see the awakenings they bring
To learn more about Janeane Bernstein’s "Get The Funk Out”, visit janeanebernstein.com.