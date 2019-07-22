USA Jump Stars was founded by veteran jumper Melinda Everett in 2007 as an effort to promote physical education to children of all ages.

Jump rope clubs are a great way to keep kids physically active and focused on a healthy lifestyle throughout the year. USA Jump Stars' classes are offered with a number of dates and locations to accommodate you. Children learn basic and intermediate jump rope skills and put on a performance for family and friends on the final day. Participants will learn single rope, Chinese wheel, 2 person 1 rope, traveler, double dutch and long rope skills. Their professional staff has years of experience in creating an upbeat fun filled experience for kids of all ages and bring decades of jump rope skill to the table.

