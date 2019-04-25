SAN DIEGO — Thursday is National Take Your Kids to Word Day, but why not celebrate taking your kids to work….out day!

The San Diego chapter of Fit4Mom is doing just that on Saturday April, 27. The group is hosting a Bring Your Kid to WorkOUT Day that will feature a Stroller Strides workout class for the adults, and after class it is the kids turn to get moving. They will participate in a mini Stroller Strides class where they can experience how fun exercise can be.

Nicole Cox along with some fit moms and kids stopped by the Morning Extra set to show off some of the moves that will be performed at this weekends event.

Interested in attending the free event? There will be locations all over the county.

Balboa Park @Pepper Grove Park; 9:30 a.m.

Carlsbad @Alga Norte Community Park; 9:00 a.m.

Poway/Carmel Mtn @Highland Ranch Park; 9:00 a.m.

Oceanside @Oceanside Pier; 9:15 a.m.

Mission Bay @Robb Field; 9:30 a.m.