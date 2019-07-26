SAN DIEGO — Heading to one of the last music festivals of the year, but don’t have a clue what to wear? The Festival market will have three stories of shopping a live music to make sure you find the perfect outfit. The market will be held on Sunday, July 28 from noon to 9 p.m. at Spin Nightclub. There will be two stages for live music, an alteration station, dressing rooms, food trucks and a full bar.

The event is 21 and over and tickets will be $5 at the door.

Some of the vendors who will be there include: Thriftsy's, Lux Muse, Little Black Diamond and Love Market.