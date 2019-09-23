The GI Film Festival San Diego shares the struggles, triumphs, and experiences of service members and veterans through compelling and authentic storytelling. For tickets and more information, visit gifilmfestivalsd.org/2019.

Take Me Home Huey

"Take Me Home Huey" will be featured at the GI Film Festival San Diego’s Opening Night Screening & Reception on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Read the synopsis from gifilmfestivalsd.org.

The Man I Want To Be

"The Man I Want to Be" will screen at the GI Film Festival San Diego during the Drama Block: Not Your Everyday Story on Friday, Sept. 27 at 6:15 p.m. at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Read the synopsis from gifilmfestivalsd.org.
The Man I Want to Be
The Man I Want to Be tells the story of a boy (Billy Nichols) growing up in the '70s and being different. He's gay. His father, Lieutenant Colonel Nichols, is one of the most decorated fighter pilots of the Vietnam conflict and a strict, masculine role model.
2019 GI Film Festival San Diego

 