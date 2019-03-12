SAN DIEGO — Now that shopping-oriented Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it's time to kick off Giving Tuesday.

The iconic red kettle bucket marks the start of the holiday season. The Salvation Army always needs some help. You can stop by the "All Star Bell Ringing" on Saturday, Dec. 7. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fashion Valley Mall.

If you're looking to fit in your workout all while helping out a good cause, this might be the charity for you. The Challenged Athletes Foundation is challenging you to do 20 minutes of exercise, 20 push-ups, shoot 20 hoops, 20 of whatever you want, etc. then donate $20 to the organization. It's all part of the "Do 20, Give 20" initiative.

Lastly, the Jewish Family Service of San Diego believes no one should go hungry. The 101-year-old nonprofit delivers hot, kosher meals to older adults and younger adults with disabilities of all faiths and backgrounds.

Here's how some San Diegans are doing their part this year:

How are you giving back this #GivingTuesday? Let us know using the hashtag #UpWith8.