SAN DIEGO — Hawthorne Country Store is a family-owned and -operated business with locations in Escondido and Fallbrook. This year they are hosting a Fiber ArtsWorkshop on Saturday, Apr. 13th at 11:00am to teach all the creative things you can do with fleece.

The two-hour class includes live demonstrations and hands-on experiences using fiber and textile media and techniques in things, such as combing and carding, rug hooking, needle felting, drop spinning, tahkli, spinning wheel, Kool-Aid dyeing, and other natural dyes.

The class is $10 and RSVPs are required. Hawthorne Country Store is located at 675 W. Grand Ave., Escondido (92025). Hawthorne Country Store is committed to education. To RSVP and for more information, visit www.hawthornecountrystore.com.