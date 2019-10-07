SAN DIEGO — News 8 is starting a new segment called Gr8 Outdoors where we showcase great places in San Diego to explore in America’s Finest City. They could be cool hikes or fun campgrounds! To start the segment off we invited Brady Pesola from Triple B Adventures to give some of his favorite areas and he also talked about what is important to bring along with you.

Brady talked about some of the unique areas of San Diego being Mount Laguna and Warner Springs. He said both are great places to hike or camp because of the terrain and climates.

When it comes to what to bring he says keep it simple. Fire, water, shelter and food.

Pesola founded Triple B Adventures, a registered 501(c)(3) that offers active duty military and transitioning veterans a chance to reconnect with fellow vets who also feel alone, unconnected, and isolated. It is a chance for them to get together in a scenic environment and fresh air to share in stories, laughter and veteran humor without judgment. Specifically, the program addresses the strained and broken transitional system and aims to limit veteran struggles thereby reducing veteran suicides.