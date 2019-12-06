SAN DIEGO — Many people find dad to be the hardest person to shop for, but it doesn’t have to be that way! Home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery gives gift ideas for any dad!

Monument Grill ClearView

ClearView® oven grade lid – allows you to monitor your grilling without opening the lid

Long lasting - black porcelain lid is virtually scratch proof

LED lit knobs and included LED grilling light make night grilling a snap

4 stainless steel main burners and 1 stainless steel side burner with 60,000 BTU to deliver powerful heat and performance

Heats up fast and even

Electronic ignition system for easy burner starts

$299 at Lowes

Traeger is the master of pellet cooking, what that is, is cooking with pellets to create a convection oven effect on the grill. You can cook anything on these grills, bread, meats, veggies, smoke things, dessert. This is the Ranger , it is their portable version of their grills great for tailgating and camping dads.

SKIL a quality brand for the DIY enthusiast introduces PWRCore battery lasts longer, and charges quicker so projects like hanging a new light, a picture frame, building furniture and other home tasks will get done without down time.

PWRCore 12™

ONE: Lithium Battery: Industry-leading technology for 25% longer run time and Two Times longer battery life.

TWO: PWRJump™ Charging – 5 minutes gives you a 25% charge--- that is enough power to drive 100 screws.

THREE: PWRAssist™ Mobile Charging – battery charges other devices with a built in USB port.

$79 on Amazon

The HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless Cleaning System is an innovative family of cord-free, high-performance cleaning products for use in and around the home that shares the same powerful lithium-ion battery. With 9 products, the HOOVER® ONEPWR™ System offers consumers the versatility they need for cleaning carpets, hard floors, patios and more.

Extra power and capacity for wet/dry messes

Powerful performance delivers up to 65 CFM

Kit includes 4.0 Ah battery & charger

Every ONEPWR™ battery works with every ONEPWR™ product

EGO POWER+ 580 CFM LEAF BLOWER is the most powerful cordless blower in the industry! Turbine fan engineering, inspired by advanced aeronautics technology, performs better than premium gas-powered models.

5.0 Ah 56-Volt ARC lithium battery can power all EGO products

Most powerful blower ever

Variable-speed control delivers 225-580 CFM

Up to 3 hours of run time on efficiency mode

100 minute charge time

Weather-resistant construction

Flat and tapered nozzle attachments included

Ergonomic design for superb balance and user comfort

The LIFX Tile starter kit contains five of the tile units along with a power pack, with 3M Command™ hooks on the back that stick to flat surfaces including plaster walls, timber and glass.LED Light Tiles: Create a work of modern art on any wall.

Multiple designs, patterns, shapes can be made in any sized room or space with 64 independent zones each Tile can display multiple colors.

WOW Water Speaker Give dad the gift of music in the pool with him! WOW buoy water speaker has speakers on the top, great sound and is water proof and can float in the pool with dad. He can also take it camping.