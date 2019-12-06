SAN DIEGO — Many people find dad to be the hardest person to shop for, but it doesn’t have to be that way! Home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery gives gift ideas for any dad!
- ClearView® oven grade lid – allows you to monitor your grilling without opening the lid
- Long lasting - black porcelain lid is virtually scratch proof
- LED lit knobs and included LED grilling light make night grilling a snap
- 4 stainless steel main burners and 1 stainless steel side burner with 60,000 BTU to deliver powerful heat and performance
- Heats up fast and even
- Electronic ignition system for easy burner starts
- $299 at Lowes
Traeger is the master of pellet cooking, what that is, is cooking with pellets to create a convection oven effect on the grill. You can cook anything on these grills, bread, meats, veggies, smoke things, dessert. This is the Ranger, it is their portable version of their grills great for tailgating and camping dads.
SKIL a quality brand for the DIY enthusiast introduces PWRCore battery lasts longer, and charges quicker so projects like hanging a new light, a picture frame, building furniture and other home tasks will get done without down time.
- ONE: Lithium Battery: Industry-leading technology for 25% longer run time and Two Times longer battery life.
- TWO: PWRJump™ Charging – 5 minutes gives you a 25% charge--- that is enough power to drive 100 screws.
- THREE: PWRAssist™ Mobile Charging – battery charges other devices with a built in USB port.
- $79 on Amazon
The HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Cordless Cleaning System is an innovative family of cord-free, high-performance cleaning products for use in and around the home that shares the same powerful lithium-ion battery. With 9 products, the HOOVER® ONEPWR™ System offers consumers the versatility they need for cleaning carpets, hard floors, patios and more.
- Extra power and capacity for wet/dry messes
- Powerful performance delivers up to 65 CFM
- Kit includes 4.0 Ah battery & charger
- Every ONEPWR™ battery works with every ONEPWR™ product
EGO POWER+ 580 CFM LEAF BLOWER is the most powerful cordless blower in the industry! Turbine fan engineering, inspired by advanced aeronautics technology, performs better than premium gas-powered models.
- 5.0 Ah 56-Volt ARC lithium battery can power all EGO products
- Most powerful blower ever
- Variable-speed control delivers 225-580 CFM
- Up to 3 hours of run time on efficiency mode
- 100 minute charge time
- Weather-resistant construction
- Flat and tapered nozzle attachments included
- Ergonomic design for superb balance and user comfort
The LIFX Tile starter kit contains five of the tile units along with a power pack, with 3M Command™ hooks on the back that stick to flat surfaces including plaster walls, timber and glass.LED Light Tiles: Create a work of modern art on any wall.
- Multiple designs, patterns, shapes can be made in any sized room or space with 64 independent zones each Tile can display multiple colors.
WOW Water Speaker Give dad the gift of music in the pool with him! WOW buoy water speaker has speakers on the top, great sound and is water proof and can float in the pool with dad. He can also take it camping.
- Waterproof, shockproof, dust-proof design, omnidirectional sound
- Portable design with easy carry handle so you can bring your music anywhere
- Over 20+ hours of battery life, connects with any Bluetooth-enables movile device, including your iPod, iPhone, iPad or Android device
- Rechargeable lithium-ion battery, 360 LED multi-color light