SAN DIEGO — Most people think of men when they think of barbershop quartets, but the San Diego Sweet Adelines break that trend.

The group of four women who are a part of the San Diego Chorus travel around singing incredible barbershop Quartet tunes.

On Thursday they stopped by Morning Extra to help celebrate National Barbershop Quartet Day.

Lisa, Tracy, Kim and Debbie sang a few songs and talked about what a barbershop quartet is.