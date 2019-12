SAN DIEGO — Some people just aren't night owls. If you struggle to stay awake until midnight or don't want the kids up late, here's an alternative for your NYE.

Green Flash Brewing on Mira Mesa Blvd. is hosting "Happy Noon Year" where you can celebrate 2020 at noon. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event costs $20 per family. There will be games, face-painting and even a countdown/balloon drop.

