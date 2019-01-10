SAN DIEGO — Oktoberfest is for the birds! Or at least Hawktober is. Hawktober is a series of 10 interactive workshops led by County park rangers on hawks and other regional birds of prey. Attendees will learn about raptor behavior – how they live, hunt and contribute to their local ecosystem.
The free workshops will take place in County parks across San Diego from San Elijo Lagoon to the Ramona Grasslands.
- 10/5 – Sweetwater Summit Regional Park
- 10/6 – Rancho Guajome Adobe
- 10/12 – Dos Picos County Park
- 10/13 – San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center
- 10/19 – Otay Lakes County Park
- 10/20 – Sycamore Canyon Goodan Ranch County Preserve
- 10/26 – San Dieguito County Park + Lindo Lake County Park
- 10/27 – El Monte County Park
Rangers Charles Gailband and Christian Gonzalez brought along a Ferruginous Hawk, a Great Horned Owl and an American Kestrel to the set to show some of the birds that attendees of Hawktober can meet.