SAN DIEGO — Oktoberfest is for the birds! Or at least Hawktober is. Hawktober is a series of 10 interactive workshops led by County park rangers on hawks and other regional birds of prey. Attendees will learn about raptor behavior – how they live, hunt and contribute to their local ecosystem.

The free workshops will take place in County parks across San Diego from San Elijo Lagoon to the Ramona Grasslands.

10/5 – Sweetwater Summit Regional Park

10/6 – Rancho Guajome Adobe

10/12 – Dos Picos County Park

10/13 – San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center

10/19 – Otay Lakes County Park

10/20 – Sycamore Canyon Goodan Ranch County Preserve

10/26 – San Dieguito County Park + Lindo Lake County Park

10/27 – El Monte County Park

Rangers Charles Gailband and Christian Gonzalez brought along a Ferruginous Hawk, a Great Horned Owl and an American Kestrel to the set to show some of the birds that attendees of Hawktober can meet.