SAN DIEGO — Oktoberfest is for the birds! Or at least Hawktober is. Hawktober is a series of 10 interactive workshops led by County park rangers on hawks and other regional birds of prey. Attendees will learn about raptor behavior – how they live, hunt and contribute to their local ecosystem.

The free workshops will take place in County parks across San Diego from San Elijo Lagoon to the Ramona Grasslands.

  • 10/5 – Sweetwater Summit Regional Park
  • 10/6 – Rancho Guajome Adobe
  • 10/12 – Dos Picos County Park
  • 10/13 – San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center
  • 10/19 – Otay Lakes County Park
  • 10/20 – Sycamore Canyon Goodan Ranch County Preserve
  • 10/26 – San Dieguito County Park + Lindo Lake County Park
  • 10/27 – El Monte County Park

Rangers Charles Gailband and Christian Gonzalez brought along a Ferruginous Hawk, a Great Horned Owl and an American Kestrel to the set to show some of the birds that attendees of Hawktober can meet.
