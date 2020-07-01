OG Yoga a San Diego non-profit is launching a physical studio with an altruistic membership model aimed to provide a welcoming space for those who may not otherwise have access to yoga on Saturday and Sunday, January 11th and 12th. Enjoy 30-minute samples of classes for $5 each with A Taste of OG Yoga! From accessible ashtanga to cardio dance movement to gentle flow yoga, they have something for everyone.

EVENT INFO

Yoga Studio Grand Opening - A Taste of OG Yoga!

Saturday, January 11, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m.

Sunday, January 12, 2020 @ 3:45 p.m.

OG Yoga

3295 Meade Avenue, #218

San Diego, Ca, 92116